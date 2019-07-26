Raymond James Financial (RJF) Share Value Rose While Buckhead Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Gofen & Glossberg Has Cut Position by $403,830

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer (PFE) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 9,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 462,836 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.66M, down from 472,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Pfizer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.67. About 16.16M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 22/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – END OF DISCUSSIONS FOR PARTS OF PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on biosimilars; 23/04/2018 – FDA declines to approve Pfizer’s biosimilar to Roche’s cancer drug; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 27/03/2018 – $GSK to buy stake in consumer healthcare joint venture from $NVS for $13B after pulling out of $20B race for $PFE’s consumer health care unit; 23/03/2018 – GSK Dropping Pfizer Consumer Health Bid Augurs Well for Dividend

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 63.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 18,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,755 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, up from 28,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.13% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $83.02. About 2.27 million shares traded or 143.98% up from the average. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.16% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.59% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pfizer (PFE) Announces FDA Approval for Its Oncology Biosimilar, ZIRABEV – StreetInsider.com” on June 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Syapse Announces Collaboration with Pfizer in Oncology Precision Medicine Focused on Outcomes Research Using Real-World Evidence – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why CVS Health Stock Is On the Move Today – Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer’s About to Enter a Sales Slump — Here’s Why You Should Like the Stock Anyway – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 96,854 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na reported 0.72% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 595,620 were accumulated by Associated Banc. First Citizens National Bank & Trust & Tru reported 143,515 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. 2.03 million are held by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Lvw Advisors Ltd Com invested in 83,519 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Taurus Asset Mgmt reported 355,190 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Greatmark Partners invested in 6,638 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 618,325 are owned by Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability. Muhlenkamp & Incorporated owns 25,685 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Bailard has 31,600 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor has 1.27% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.61% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 7.46M shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.68 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 4,439 shares to 348,632 shares, valued at $44.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 402,582 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) or 147,938 shares. South Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.99% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 122,480 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon accumulated 1.61M shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 941,428 shares. Wade G W & invested in 0.04% or 4,990 shares. Comerica Bank holds 43,578 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 11,843 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Atlanta Capital Mngmt Co L L C has 16,300 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Tru Fund reported 0.04% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 8,813 shares. Ohio-based Parkwood Lc has invested 0.94% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 16,048 shares in its portfolio.