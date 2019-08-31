Raymond James Financial (RJF) Position Has Raised by Private Capital Management Llc; As Southern Co (SO) Shares Rose, Holder Voya Investment Management Trimmed Its Position

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) by 5308.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 148,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 151,435 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.18 million, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $78.51. About 518,025 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500.

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 44,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 538,967 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.85 million, down from 583,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.26. About 7.15 million shares traded or 56.98% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.37B; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS DEAL FOR $1.175 BLN; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS DIV FOR 17TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; ANNUALIZED R; 20/04/2018 – DJ Southern Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SO); 06/03/2018 – Southern Co: If Approved by Georgia PSC, Typical Residential Customer Could Get $70 in Refunds Over Two Years; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS PORTFOLIO OF PROJECTS INVOLVED IN DEAL IS COMPRISED OF 26 OPERATING SOLAR FACILITIES; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED; 01/05/2018 – Southern’s Georgia Power to Buy Energy From Invenergy Solar Farm; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear en

More notable recent Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Financial Stocks With High Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Key Risks Weighing Down Raymond James Financial, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raymond James Financial Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James Financial: Positioned To Thrive In The Next Crisis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Management Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Principal Financial Grp Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Ent Financial Svcs Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 0% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Buckingham Management holds 20,356 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Connable Office holds 4,224 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp holds 0.06% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) or 3.51 million shares. Aviance Capital Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 16,553 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). 32,871 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability. Bbva Compass National Bank owns 17,030 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 175,097 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 21,029 shares. Andra Ap has 69,000 shares.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $661.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dirtt Environmental Solutions (DRTTF) by 50,010 shares to 5.35M shares, valued at $34.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everi Holdings Inc. by 271,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.57M shares, and cut its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Barrett Asset Management Limited invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Umb State Bank N A Mo reported 81,982 shares. Atlantic Union Bank & Trust has 5,200 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% or 98,545 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Bank & Trust accumulated 0.11% or 128,128 shares. Captrust Advisors owns 39,058 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 12,668 shares. Coastline Tru Com owns 5,570 shares. Covington Mngmt holds 0.02% or 5,900 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.14% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 3,657 shares. Security Natl reported 1,600 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 20,432 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Co Tn holds 18,305 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BP Plc: Not So Bad Under The Circumstances – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s why Sogou Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SOGO) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Fortive (NYSE:FTV) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Alabama Power makes several leadership changes – Birmingham Business Journal” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Fitbit (NYSE:FIT), The Stock That Tanked 79% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 9,590 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $127.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 56,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ICPT).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,380 activity.