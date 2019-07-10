Raymond James Financial (RJF) Position Has Raised by Brave Warrior Advisors Llc; As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Share Price Declined, Shikiar Asset Management Has Upped by $330,400 Its Holding

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 5,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,150 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 60,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $54.98. About 3.27M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – SUBSEQUENT OFFERING, CO FULFILS REQUIREMENT FOR LISTING ON OSLO BØRS OF AT LEAST 500 SHAREHOLDERS; 22/03/2018 – S. AFRICA SARB MPC MEMBER BRIAN KAHN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 10/04/2018 – BANK OF THAILAND RELEASES MINUTES OF LATEST MPC RATE DECISION; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S EMEFIELE SAYS 9 MEMBERS ATTENDED MPC MEETING; 30/04/2018 – MPC DEAL INCLUDES $800M REVERSE TERMINATION FEE IN CASH; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S VLIEGHE SAYS NO MATERIAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN HIS FORECAST FOR UK ECONOMIC GROWTH AND THE MPC’S COLLECTIVE VIEW; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT OVERHAUL; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn deal; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Midstream Segment Income From Ops of $567

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 189,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.46 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.75 million, up from 2.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $84.86. About 673,436 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.16% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corporation invested in 381,302 shares. Boston Partners invested in 2.21M shares or 0.24% of the stock. Advisory Services Network has 0% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 80 shares. Synovus Corp holds 155 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fairpointe Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 839,354 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Ser accumulated 0.07% or 204,765 shares. Aviance Partners Ltd Company has invested 0.38% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 32,871 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsr Lc reported 9,860 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). 22,617 are owned by Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0.04% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) or 13.74M shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs accumulated 706 shares or 0% of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 171,260 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Capital Nv stated it has 0.12% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Weiss Multi accumulated 0.01% or 8,195 shares. Veritable Lp reported 36,524 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Columbia Asset Management accumulated 1,945 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.17% or 1.28M shares. 3,926 were reported by Sfmg Limited Liability Corp. Snow Capital Mgmt Lp holds 1.52% or 401,193 shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Virginia Va has invested 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ws Management Lllp has invested 0.72% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 570,257 were reported by Chevy Chase Tru Holdings. Geode Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 8.86M shares. Hl Fin Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Panagora Asset Management reported 97,267 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Old Republic Corp holds 284,000 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio.