Raymond James Financial (RJF) Holding Held by Raymond James & Associates; Brown Advisory Securities Has Cut Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake by $670,800

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,006 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $693,000, down from 7,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $168.42. About 913,473 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 42,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 510,284 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.14M, up from 467,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $86.63. About 231,652 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $69.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 109,587 shares to 2.45 million shares, valued at $85.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 5,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,221 shares, and cut its stake in Ssr Mng Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $375.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20,587 shares to 114,167 shares, valued at $6.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.