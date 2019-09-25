Raymond James Financial (RJF) Holder Rr Partners LP Decreased Its Holding by $344,400 as Market Value Declined; Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Shareholder Silverback Asset Management Lowered Holding

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 33,638 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500.

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 4,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 636,462 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.81M, down from 640,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 157,434 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500.

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28 million for 9.61 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $630.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medicines Co (Prn) by 11.75M shares to 18.75M shares, valued at $22.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Team Inc (Prn) by 6.85 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold MX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Capital invested in 298,452 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Company accumulated 49,632 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 35,441 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Company has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 2,880 shares or 0% of the stock. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 123,124 shares. State Street reported 50,809 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co accumulated 45,501 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 199,884 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Company reported 139,018 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 47,657 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% or 41,000 shares. Davenport And Ltd Co reported 0.01% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Proxima Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 365,300 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.02% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 32,072 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold RJF shares while 140 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 92.55 million shares or 2.04% less from 94.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Cwm Lc holds 0% or 125 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advisors has 731 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Schroder Investment Management invested 0.13% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Parkside Bank & Trust And owns 0% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 124 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation holds 21,959 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Creative Planning invested 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 19 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset stated it has 20,643 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0.04% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Novare Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 4,270 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 1,155 shares. Connable Office invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF).

