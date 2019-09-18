Raymond James Financial (RJF) Holder First Mercantile Trust Co Has Lowered Its Holding; White Pine Capital Boosted Its Stake in Radnet (RDNT) by $319,150 as Share Price Rose

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 49.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 24,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The institutional investor held 74,265 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, up from 49,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $765.44M market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.27. About 13,969 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Full-Yr 2018 Guidance Adjusted to Incorporate 1Q Weather Impact; 21/04/2018 – DJ RadNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDNT); 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 08/03/2018 RadNet 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$970M; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 48.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 3,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $338,000, down from 7,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $85.59. About 9,341 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $267.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reading Intl Cl A (NASDAQ:RDI) by 51,845 shares to 79,260 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 167,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,160 shares, and cut its stake in Napco Security Technologies In (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold RJF shares while 140 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 92.55 million shares or 2.04% less from 94.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 600,000 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.05% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.75 million shares. State Street accumulated 5.55 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P, New York-based fund reported 44,320 shares. 63,646 are held by Pictet Asset Limited. Motco has 0% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Farmers And Merchants reported 159 shares. Buckingham Cap Inc, Alabama-based fund reported 20,477 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors invested in 4,045 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Williams Jones Associate Lc accumulated 3,625 shares. Sun Life holds 0% or 103 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Ltd Llc reported 7,504 shares stake. Gw Henssler Associate Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 5,200 shares. Glenmede Company Na holds 519 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $949.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5,895 shares to 9,806 shares, valued at $822,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Gove (VWOB) by 59,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Broad Usd High Yield C.

Analysts await Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 18.45% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.68 per share. RJF’s profit will be $276.31 million for 10.75 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Raymond James Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.56% EPS growth.