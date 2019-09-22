Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)

Both Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) and Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) are Investment Brokerage – Regional companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raymond James Financial Inc. 83 1.54 N/A 6.74 11.98 Piper Jaffray Companies 75 1.34 N/A 4.54 17.04

Table 1 demonstrates Raymond James Financial Inc. and Piper Jaffray Companies’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Piper Jaffray Companies is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Raymond James Financial Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Piper Jaffray Companies, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Raymond James Financial Inc. and Piper Jaffray Companies’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raymond James Financial Inc. 0.00% 16% 2.7% Piper Jaffray Companies 0.00% 7.3% 3.6%

Risk and Volatility

Raymond James Financial Inc. has a beta of 1.51 and its 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Piper Jaffray Companies is 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.35 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Raymond James Financial Inc. and Piper Jaffray Companies.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Raymond James Financial Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Piper Jaffray Companies 0 0 0 0.00

Raymond James Financial Inc.’s average target price is $90.67, while its potential upside is 7.68%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Raymond James Financial Inc. and Piper Jaffray Companies has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.8% and 79.2%. About 0.5% of Raymond James Financial Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.2% of Piper Jaffray Companies’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Raymond James Financial Inc. -6.85% -6.19% -9.87% -0.17% -11.35% 8.41% Piper Jaffray Companies -0.1% 3.55% -4.6% 14.4% 1.69% 19.08%

For the past year Raymond James Financial Inc. has weaker performance than Piper Jaffray Companies

Summary

Raymond James Financial Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Piper Jaffray Companies.

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties. The Capital Markets segment offers securities brokerage, trading, and research services to institutions with a focus on sale of the United States and Canadian equities and fixed income products; and manages and participates in underwritings, merger and acquisition services, and public finance activities. The Asset Management segment engages in the operations of Eagle, the Eagle Family of Funds, Cougar, the asset management operations of Raymond James & Associates, trust services of Raymond James Trust, and other fee-based asset management programs. The RJ Bank segment originates and purchases commercial and industrial loans, tax-exempt loans, securities based loans, and commercial and residential real estate loans. The Other segment engages in principal capital and private equity activities, including various direct and third party private equity investments; employee investment funds; and private equity funds. Raymond James Financial, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It raises capital through equity financings; provides advisory services relating to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt advisory services for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. This segment also provides public finance investment banking capabilities that focus on state and local governments, cultural and social service non-profit entities, education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, it offers equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities; and is involved in trading activities for customer facilitation and strategic trading purposes. Further, the Capital Markets segment engages in merchant banking activities, which comprise equity or debt investments in late stage private companies, and investments in private equity funds and other firm investmentsÂ’ and has alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living to invest firm capital, as well as to manage capital from outside investors. The Asset Management segment provides traditional asset management services with product offerings in equity securities and master limited partnerships to institutions and individuals through separately managed accounts, and open-end and closed-end funds. Piper Jaffray Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.