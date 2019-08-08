Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Reaches $76.64 Formed H&S; Yum China Holdings (YUMC) Shorts Decreased By 2.82%

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) had a decrease of 2.82% in short interest. YUMC’s SI was 6.54M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.82% from 6.73M shares previously. With 3.03 million avg volume, 2 days are for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)’s short sellers to cover YUMC’s short positions. The SI to Yum China Holdings Inc’s float is 1.89%. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 296,819 shares traded. Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has risen 26.21% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical YUMC News: 01/05/2018 – Yum China Holdings 1Q Rev $2.22B; 30/05/2018 – Yum China Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 4; 01/05/2018 – YUM CHINA 1Q REV. $2.22B; 01/05/2018 – Yum China Holdings 1Q EPS 72c; 01/05/2018 – Yum China dishes up more soggy pizza sales; 01/05/2018 – Yum China Sales Miss Estimates as Pizza Hut Lags Behind Again; 23/04/2018 – Yum China Receives Best Community Program Award at Global CSR Summit; 27/03/2018 Yum China Launches Family Care Program for Restaurant General Managers; 01/05/2018 – YUM CHINA 1Q EPS 72C; 02/04/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds Yum China

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) formed H&S with $71.28 target or 7.00% below today’s $76.64 share price. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) has $10.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $76.64. About 40,887 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Analysts await Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 18.45% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.68 per share. RJF’s profit will be $281.60 million for 9.63 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Raymond James Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.56% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Raymond James Financial has $96 highest and $9200 lowest target. $93.75’s average target is 22.33% above currents $76.64 stock price. Raymond James Financial had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 5 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Raymond James Financial, Inc. shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.15% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) or 7,811 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 706 shares. Raymond James And Associate invested in 0.06% or 467,406 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). The United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Aperio Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 19,230 shares. Elk Creek Limited Liability Co reported 0.31% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 44,034 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 3,534 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 130 shares. Landscape Management Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.04% or 2.46M shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 207,595 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 13,110 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Yum China Holdings had 3 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, March 18.