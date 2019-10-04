Raymond James & Associates Position in Home Bancshares (HOMB) Has Boosted by $744,401; Evergreen Capital Management Lifted Position in Costco Whsl New (COST) as Stock Rose

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 55.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 3,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 9,581 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53M, up from 6,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $286.01. About 1.20 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) by 87.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 39,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% . The institutional investor held 84,060 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62 million, up from 44,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Home Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 49,040 shares traded. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 15.62% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.62% the S&P500.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 61,854 shares to 19,251 shares, valued at $672,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacific Coast Oil Tr (NYSE:ROYT) by 389,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

