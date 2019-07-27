Raymond James & Associates Has Cut By $2.06 Million Its Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Position; Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) Shorts Lowered By 2.3%

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) had a decrease of 2.3% in short interest. EPC’s SI was 4.99 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.3% from 5.11M shares previously. With 797,400 avg volume, 6 days are for Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC)’s short sellers to cover EPC’s short positions. The SI to Edgewell Personal Care Company’s float is 9.27%. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $29.53. About 1.35M shares traded or 47.03% up from the average. Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) has declined 21.91% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.34% the S&P500. Some Historical EPC News: 30/05/2018 – Edgewell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Sees FY18 EPS $2.70-EPS $2.90; 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care 2Q EPS $1.20; 06/03/2018 – EDGEWELL CUT TO Ba3 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Announces the Appointment of Marisa lasenza as Chief Legal Officer; 12/04/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Company To Webcast A Discussion Of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results On May 3, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management Buys 1.4% Position in Edgewell; 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Sees FY18 Net Sales Down About 50 Basis Points, Organic Net Sales Down 3%; 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.40-Adj EPS $3.60; 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Sees FY18 Project Fuel Restructuring Charges of About $40M

Raymond James & Associates decreased Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) stake by 7.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raymond James & Associates sold 22,144 shares as Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC)’s stock rose 3.83%. The Raymond James & Associates holds 255,017 shares with $23.95M value, down from 277,161 last quarter. Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc now has $51.97B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $102.45. About 1.26M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 13/03/2018 – Cricket-Australia considering back-up after Marsh injury; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 13/04/2018 – MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names new CEO for UK, Ireland; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Profit Rises; Operating Companies See Revenue Growth; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q REV. 1.28B RINGGIT; 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter

Edgewell Personal Care Company manufactures and markets personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care, and infant care categories the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care, and All Other. It has a 20.16 P/E ratio. It offers Schick and Wilkinson Sword razor systems, including razor handles and refillable blades, and disposable shave products for men and women; and shave preparation products, such as shaving gels and creams under the Edge, Skintimate, and Shave Guard brands.

Among 5 analysts covering Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Edgewell Personal Care had 8 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, July 8. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform”. The company was upgraded on Friday, February 8 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Diligent Invsts Limited Liability owns 0.17% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 3,260 shares. The South Dakota-based Dorsey Whitney Tru Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 103,932 were reported by Shell Asset Mgmt. Envestnet Asset Management Inc accumulated 189,307 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 13,616 were accumulated by Freestone Cap Hldgs Lc. Toronto Dominion Bancshares stated it has 0.05% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Hardman Johnston Ltd Liability owns 355,027 shares. Private Trust Company Na owns 0.21% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 10,849 shares. Sun Life stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 368,664 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Andra Ap owns 42,400 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc invested in 47 shares. 5,348 are held by Ashfield Capital Ltd Company. Capital Guardian owns 730,127 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $9.10 million activity. McDonald Scott also sold $1.02M worth of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) on Monday, February 4. Gilbert E Scott sold 89,789 shares worth $8.09 million.

