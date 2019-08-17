Raymond James & Associates Has Upped Position in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by $12.85 Million; Driehaus Capital Management Has Upped Its Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) Holding by $1.97 Million

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) by 42.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 28,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The hedge fund held 96,014 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71M, up from 67,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fox Factory Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $74.71. About 161,530 shares traded. Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has risen 63.26% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXF News: 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 13/03/2018 Fox Factory Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Mar. 20; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.86; 02/05/2018 – FOX FACTORY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 34C; 02/05/2018 – FOX FACTORY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 43C TO 49C, EST. 46C; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding 1Q EPS 55c; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 18/04/2018 – Fox Factory, Inc. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 23/05/2018 – Fox Factory Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Sales $555M-$575M

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 111,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 610,359 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.79 million, up from 498,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $120.07. About 605,732 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 328,690 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Hightower Advsr Llc owns 25,044 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Headinvest Limited Liability reported 2,600 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc invested 0.84% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). The Virginia-based Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Old Bancorporation In has invested 0.02% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd reported 4,222 shares. Bb&T holds 1,885 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Com has 9,750 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 35,127 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company holds 5,065 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The invested 0.03% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 10,696 are held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc by 23,823 shares to 75,912 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 34,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,777 shares, and cut its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 42,636 shares to 32,795 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 16,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,674 shares, and cut its stake in A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold FOXF shares while 57 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.82 million shares or 1.87% less from 36.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 17,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.65% invested in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) for 14,303 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 45,629 shares. The Nevada-based Navellier & Associate has invested 0.21% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 97,368 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 0% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Captrust Financial Advisors reported 0% stake. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian State Bank has invested 0% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Proshare Limited, Maryland-based fund reported 5,017 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma owns 0.07% invested in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) for 80,643 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,087 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 49,995 shares. Glenmede Trust Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,214 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 4.48M shares.

