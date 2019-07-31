Raymond James Downgrades Broadridge Financial Soln (BR); Price T Rowe Associates Has Increased General Electric Co (GE) Position By $483.57 Million

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 22.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Price T Rowe Associates Inc acquired 53.73M shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Price T Rowe Associates Inc holds 289.37M shares with $2.89B value, up from 235.64 million last quarter. General Electric Co now has $91.74B valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 44.49M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/03/2018 – Retail AI Software Provider Fract Announces Partnership with Current, Powered by GE; 13/04/2018 – GE publishes restated earnings for 2016 and 2017; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN BOOSTED SYY, BK, GE IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Bus: GE earnings major issue before Opening Bell; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES NOT INSPECTING ALL OF ITS CFM56 ENGINES, INSTEAD ‘A CERTAIN POPULATION OF CFM56-7B ENGINES AND THE FOCUS IS ON OLDER ENGINES’; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Cash From Operating Activities Negative $1.1B; 11/05/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – DIVIDEND WILL BE FUNDED BY DISTRIBUTION OF $.18 PER UNIT FROM BAKER HUGHES A GE COMPANY LLC TO ALL OF ITS MEMBERS, INCLUDING GE; 03/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE POWER NAMES TOP GLOBAL ENERGY EXECUTIVE RO; 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO: Continue to Explore Best Company Structure

Raymond James has cut Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE:BR) stock to “Market Perform” in a a research note issued to clients on 31 July. BR’s old rating was “Outperform”.

Among 13 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. General Electric had 40 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by CFRA on Monday, February 25. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Monday, April 8. On Friday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of GE in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 4. Cowen & Co maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Monday, July 15.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) stake by 256,752 shares to 3.29 million valued at $370.86 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 281,498 shares and now owns 1.08 million shares. Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bouchey Financial Gp Limited has 44,210 shares. Town And Country Savings Bank And Dba First Bankers, Kentucky-based fund reported 36,609 shares. First Commonwealth Fin Pa invested in 0.12% or 18,871 shares. Of Virginia Va stated it has 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Natl Pension Service holds 0.33% or 8.49M shares. Bollard Gru Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 28,723 shares. Johnson Financial Gru Inc holds 51,821 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fil owns 40.42 million shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 23,069 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.16% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Company holds 118,952 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation invested 0.21% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). South Dakota Council stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wellington Shields & Ltd Liability Com holds 81,989 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 Earnings Preview For General Electric – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Where Will GE Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “GE, Square And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 30 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How GE Investors Could Benefit From The Boeing Groundings – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Would IBM Stock Be Lifted by a Merger With GE? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc

More important recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:BR)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Why Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BR) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance”, Prnewswire.com published: “Financial Advisors Poised to Allocate Assets to Active Nontransparent ETFs, Broadridge Survey Reveals – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Broadridge Financial Poised For Revenue Recovery, Raymond James Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital accumulated 77,887 shares. Artisan Partners Partnership owns 1.08 million shares. Alps Advisors holds 0.01% or 8,405 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bank & Trust invested in 34,002 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Focused Wealth Mngmt stated it has 31 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,503 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bessemer Gru reported 468,705 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Blair William & Company Il invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Fiera has 0.22% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Pnc Finance Service Group accumulated 60,471 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 21,956 were reported by Ghp Inv. Pennsylvania-based Wheatland Advsr Inc has invested 0.21% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Natixis Advsrs Lp accumulated 0.03% or 34,258 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 58,980 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.82% or 119,021 shares in its portfolio.

The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 735,351 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B