Raymond James & Associates Lowered Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Position; Dorsal Capital Management Cut Its Zendesk (ZEN) Stake

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased Zendesk Inc (ZEN) stake by 7.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as Zendesk Inc (ZEN)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Dorsal Capital Management Llc holds 600,000 shares with $51.00 million value, down from 650,000 last quarter. Zendesk Inc now has $8.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.73% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $80.05. About 1.42 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%

Raymond James & Associates decreased Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) stake by 46.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raymond James & Associates sold 59,103 shares as Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP)’s stock declined 3.53%. The Raymond James & Associates holds 68,197 shares with $1.80M value, down from 127,300 last quarter. Horizon Pharma Plc now has $5.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 741,817 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance and Announces New Company Operating Structure to Enhance Focus on Rare Diseases; 12/04/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Named No. 1 Biopharma Company to Work for by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT WITH HORIZON PHA; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidanc; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 6C; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita Iyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issued Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering Ravicti Oral Liquid; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA SEES FY NET SALES $1.17B TO $1.20B, EST. $1.15B; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA GETS 2 NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE ON RAVICTI PATENTS

More notable recent Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of HZNP September 20th Options Trading – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HZNP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Upgrade Drug Stocks HZNP and BMY – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Raymond James & Associates increased Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) stake by 2.67M shares to 2.82M valued at $227.11M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) stake by 74,001 shares and now owns 707,467 shares. Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Horizon Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HZNP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Horizon Pharma Inc has $38 highest and $32 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 25.14% above currents $27.57 stock price. Horizon Pharma Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report. JMP Securities maintained Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kopp Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 4.33% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Da Davidson & invested in 0.01% or 12,615 shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc accumulated 0.02% or 735,594 shares. 155,000 are owned by Atika Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. 28,000 are held by Strs Ohio. Columbus Circle Investors holds 0.31% or 454,557 shares in its portfolio. Jw Asset Mgmt Lc owns 270,775 shares. 1.39M are held by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Systematic Fincl Management LP has 0.05% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 57,655 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0% stake. State Street owns 3.80 million shares. Victory Capital Management accumulated 1.05M shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.02% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Credit Suisse Ag reported 175,010 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% or 525,500 shares.

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Zendesk, Inc.’s (NYSE:ZEN) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zendesk: Fragmentation Is Its Greatest Moat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of Zendesk Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zendesk -7.6% as forecast, caution pressure results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zendesk has $10000 highest and $8200 lowest target. $92’s average target is 14.93% above currents $80.05 stock price. Zendesk had 5 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29.