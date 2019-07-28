Raymond James & Associates Upped Its Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) Stake by $963,066; Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Position in Cintas (CTAS) Boosted by $456,520

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 90.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd bought 2,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,760 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962,000, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $261.69. About 396,355 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) by 33.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 24,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,199 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89 million, up from 73,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.63. About 244,538 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 16.45% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.88% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN; 16/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 27,034 shares to 393,368 shares, valued at $21.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 60,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN).

More notable recent Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on January 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Silicon Motion Announces Sale of FCI to Dialog Semiconductor – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “These semiconductor stocks are rising the most as Micron CEO is upbeat about Huawei and China – MarketWatch” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Martin Zweig – 7/1/2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Silicon Motion Has Its Own China Syndrome – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22 billion and $505.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 250 shares to 1,270 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rapid7 Inc by 50,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,805 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems In (NYSE:WMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln National Corp holds 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 1,207 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus accumulated 6,196 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Carroll Fincl Associates Inc reported 559 shares. Fairview Inv Mngmt Limited Com reported 49,357 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 8,384 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs reported 7,610 shares. The New York-based Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa, a France-based fund reported 17,524 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.05% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 16,474 shares. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware, a Unknown-based fund reported 107,115 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 293,701 shares. First Amer Bancorporation stated it has 31,267 shares. Hallmark Mgmt stated it has 1,000 shares. Maverick Limited has 18,640 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. Thompson Michael Lawrence sold $200,600 worth of stock. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $604,920 was made by TYSOE RONALD W on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Cintas (CTAS) – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Stock Reports for Johnson & Johnson, NextEra & Deere – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,185.21 down -37.59 points – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cintas Corporation Joins the American Diabetes Association® to Drive Awareness of Diabetes in the Workplace – Business Wire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.