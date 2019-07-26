Raymond James & Associates Has Decreased Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Stake; Cypress Capital Group Has Decreased Conagra Brands (CAG) Holding

Raymond James & Associates decreased Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) stake by 16.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raymond James & Associates sold 14,238 shares as Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF)’s stock rose 14.11%. The Raymond James & Associates holds 70,845 shares with $6.09 million value, down from 85,083 last quarter. Cincinnati Finl Corp now has $17.52B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $107.33. About 287,034 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 36.65% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings

Cypress Capital Group decreased Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) stake by 31.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Group sold 23,094 shares as Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)’s stock rose 23.14%. The Cypress Capital Group holds 51,124 shares with $1.42M value, down from 74,218 last quarter. Conagra Brands Inc now has $14.17B valuation. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $29.15. About 2.08 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Net $362.8M; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH APPROXIMATELY 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Organic Net Sales Growth Near High End of Range of -2% to Flat; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands FY18 Federal Statutory Tax Rate Will Be Blended Rate; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 15/03/2018 – Healthy Snacking Companies that are Poised for a Bigger Piece of the Pie; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH ABOUT 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $30,003 activity. 351 shares valued at $30,003 were bought by Debbink Dirk J on Friday, February 15.

Among 2 analysts covering Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cincinnati Financial had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, May 24 by M Partners. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. GREGOR JOIE A had bought 10,000 shares worth $299,865 on Tuesday, April 16. Shares for $48,096 were bought by Arora Anil on Tuesday, April 16. 25,000 shares were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P, worth $668,250 on Friday, June 28.