Raymond James & Associates Holds Stake in Caterpillar Del (CAT); Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Position Increased by Hodges Capital Management Inc

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 190.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 38,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,443 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, up from 20,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $125.9. About 332,002 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 47,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 642,606 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.07 million, up from 595,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.59. About 1.03M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS STRONG GLOBAL DEMAND FOR COMMODITIES IS EXPECTED TO BE A POSITIVE FOR HEAVY CONSTRUCTION AND QUARRY AND AGGREGATE CUSTOMERS; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS PRICE VERSUS COST WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR– CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS SUSTAINED DIVIDEND GROWTH REMAINS A “VERY HIGH PRIORITY” FOR US — CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WITH RESPECT TO SUPPLIERS, ALTHOUGH CONSTRAINTS REMAIN FOR SOME PARTS & COMPONENTS, CO SEEING IMPROVEMENTS IN MATERIAL FLOWS; 14/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD CAMPBELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR HEAD OF IR AMY CAMPBELL SPEAKS IN PRESENTATION; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 11,183 shares to 163,393 shares, valued at $7.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 195,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 614,124 shares, and cut its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXU) by 96,919 shares to 488,699 shares, valued at $13.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 13,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,759 shares, and cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).