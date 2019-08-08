Raymond James Cuts Oasis Petroleum (OAS) To “Outperform”; Tensile Capital Management Has Lowered News New (NWSA) Stake

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased News Corp New (NWSA) stake by 5.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 78,000 shares as News Corp New (NWSA)’s stock rose 6.39%. The Tensile Capital Management Llc holds 1.29M shares with $16.01M value, down from 1.36 million last quarter. News Corp New now has $7.68B valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.79. About 4.87 million shares traded or 51.14% up from the average. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 16/03/2018 – News Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 28/03/2018 – SING TAO NEWS CORP LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$41.3 MLN VS HK$33.8 MLN; 05/03/2018 – NEWS CORP WILL CONSOLIDATE COMBINED ENTITY INTO FINL STATEMENTS; 05/03/2018 – News Corp News Corp Will Have 65% Shareholding in Combined Entity; Telstra Will Have 35%; 05/03/2018 – NEWS CORP-TELSTRA SIGN DEFINITIVE PACTS TO COMBINE FOXTEL-FOX S; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP 3Q REV. $2.10B, EST. $1.99B; 05/03/2018 – Telstra Expects One-Off Accounting Gain on Deal with News Corp; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter Digital Real Estate Services Revenue $279 Million

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS)‘s “Strong Buy” rating is no longer valid. The firm rating was lowered by research professionals at Raymond James to “Outperform”. They have a TP of $4.0000 on OAS.

The stock decreased 30.81% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $2.65. About 42.96M shares traded or 277.14% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c

Among 6 analysts covering Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Oasis Petroleum Inc has $14 highest and $5.5000 lowest target. $8.93’s average target is 236.98% above currents $2.65 stock price. Oasis Petroleum Inc had 13 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by IFS Securities. Morgan Stanley maintained Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Williams Capital Group maintained Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Williams Capital Group has “Buy” rating and $11 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Tuesday, March 12. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 0% or 46,632 shares. Cipher Lp holds 0.09% or 181,544 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 54,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shelton reported 121 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 7,398 shares stake. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company holds 0% or 215 shares. Highbridge Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 503,066 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 188,000 are owned by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 644,712 shares. Citigroup accumulated 787,514 shares or 0% of the stock. Caymus Capital Ptnrs Ltd Partnership invested 2.9% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research Incorporated holds 0% or 20,973 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability Corp owns 1.60 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc owns 1.19 million shares.

More notable recent Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What Caused The Opening Gap In Oasis Petroleum? – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why The New York Times, Oasis Petroleum, and Hecla Mining Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MTCH, NEWR, SEDG and WW among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oasis Petroleum: Merits And Flaws – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. The company has market cap of $853.39 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses.

More notable recent News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate News Corp. (NWSA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Election Season Is Coming, Buy Facebook And Alphabet – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Yacktman Asset Management Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Beats on Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.