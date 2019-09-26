Raymond James & Associates Has Decreased Position in Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) by $321,516 as Stock Value Rose; Cummins (CMI) Share Price Declined While Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Boosted Its Stake

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) by 53.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 11,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% . The institutional investor held 10,450 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $287,000, down from 22,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Holly Energy Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $24.95. About 208,701 shares traded. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has declined 5.97% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical HEP News: 23/03/2018 – Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Files 2017 Form 10-K; 17/04/2018 – People: Nicholas Hoult Welcomes First Child with Girlfriend Bryana Holly; 19/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: April 19, 2018: Sen. Holly J. Mitchell Adjourns in Memory of Nancy McFadden; 25/04/2018 – Holly Menino: #BREAKING: US media company Comcast launches $30 billion bid for Sky in move that threatens rival Murdoch bid; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL ASSET MGMT SEES FY HEPS 6.06C-6.14C VS 0.4C Y/Y; 23/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: April 23, 2018: Sen. Holly J. Mitchell on the Armenian Genocide anniversary; 19/03/2018 – BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS LTD BHEL.NS – COMMISSIONS FIRST UNIT OF KISHANGANGA HEP IN JAMMU & KASHMIR; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Denham: Rep. Denham addresses wildfire response and mitigation in committee hearing with Stanislaus County’s Eric Holly; 22/03/2018 – FDA OK HAS BOXED WARNING ON POST TREATMENT HEP B EXACERBATIONS; 29/03/2018 – Douglas Elliman Honors Top Agents in New York City at The Ellies — The Firm’s Annual Awards Celebration Lauren Muss Named Top Broker for Second Year in a Row and The Holly Parker Team Takes Number One Team Spot; Josh Rubin Team

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 3,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 34,939 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.99M, up from 31,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $161.37. About 1.36M shares traded or 2.91% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 29,200 shares to 15,638 shares, valued at $997,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,183 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,300 were reported by Ellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Corp. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd has 0.03% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 130,998 shares. Paloma Ptnrs stated it has 1,992 shares. Smead Cap invested in 1.1% or 133,151 shares. Moreover, Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Inc has 0.06% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 3,250 shares. Eaton Vance invested in 0% or 4,241 shares. Endurance Wealth Incorporated owns 100 shares. Albert D Mason reported 0.76% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,477 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Proshare Ltd Company holds 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 22,311 shares. Monetary Mngmt Gru reported 1,600 shares stake. Montecito Natl Bank And holds 0.16% or 3,149 shares in its portfolio. Westover Cap Ltd Company holds 12,542 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Motco has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Have Trucking Stocks Turned the Corner? – Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cummins Inc. (CMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Industrial Companies to Consider as Trade Talks Resume – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold HEP shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 30.59 million shares or 1.39% less from 31.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Assoc accumulated 10,450 shares. Blair William And Com Il reported 78,292 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners reported 7,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Van Eck Associates has 0% invested in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Bollard Gp Ltd Liability Corp reported 297,434 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 69,537 shares. 13,372 are held by Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership. Next Fincl Group invested in 1,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Limited holds 0.04% or 6.10 million shares in its portfolio. Advisory Rech owns 0.37% invested in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) for 688,490 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited holds 8,632 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 880,622 shares stake. Synovus Financial accumulated 1,576 shares. Energ Income Ptnrs Llc stated it has 2.54% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Savings Bank Of America De owns 81,583 shares.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $69.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 42,607 shares to 291,227 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (HEEM) by 43,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,051 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

More notable recent Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on November 28, 2018, Fool.com published: “Forget Holly Energy Partners LP: Here Are 2 Better Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” on September 20, 2018. More interesting news about Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HollyFrontier tops Q4 earnings view as refinery margins surge – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 4.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.43 per share. HEP’s profit will be $47.45 million for 13.86 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Holly Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.