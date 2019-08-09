Raymond James & Associates Upped Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake; City Network (CNS) Has 1.53 Sentiment

Raymond James & Associates increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 3.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raymond James & Associates acquired 18,193 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Raymond James & Associates holds 523,669 shares with $130.79 million value, up from 505,476 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $70.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $253.74. About 521,384 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%

City Network Inc (CNS) investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.41, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 66 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 43 reduced and sold positions in City Network Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 20.23 million shares, down from 20.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding City Network Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 35 Increased: 49 New Position: 17.

Winslow Asset Management Inc holds 2% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers, Inc. for 225,064 shares. Copeland Capital Management Llc owns 576,242 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Midas Management Corp has 1.17% invested in the company for 65,000 shares. The New York-based Global Thematic Partners Llc has invested 1.08% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 46,279 shares.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $2.61 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It has a 21.06 P/E ratio. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.88. About 32,519 shares traded. Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) has risen 34.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CNS News: 18/04/2018 – COHEN & STEERS INC – QTR ENDING AUM OF $58.5 BILLION AND AVERAGE AUM FOR THE QUARTER OF $59.2 BILLION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cohen & Steers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNS); 18/04/2018 – COHEN & STEERS 1Q EPS 59C; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 18/04/2018 – COHEN & STEERS INC – QTRLY REVENUE $94.5 MLN VS $89.7 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers Announces Changes to Realty Indexes; 21/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers’ Global Real Estate Funds to Merge; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (UTF) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 18/04/2018 – COHEN & STEERS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.62

Analysts await Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CNS’s profit will be $30.12M for 21.67 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Cohen & Steers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset accumulated 1.08% or 21,025 shares. Moreover, St Germain D J Co Inc has 0.98% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 35,985 shares. Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 371 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Putnam Invs Lc holds 2.32 million shares. Tt Intl has invested 1.16% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bristol John W & Inc New York reported 325,903 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. Edgestream Prns Ltd Partnership reported 1,686 shares. The Tennessee-based Patten And Patten Inc Tn has invested 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 69,832 were accumulated by Vestor Capital Limited Liability Corp. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,701 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Republic invested in 0.11% or 86,147 shares. Sit Invest accumulated 71,245 shares. 27,029 are held by Haverford. Da Davidson And, a Montana-based fund reported 38,716 shares.

