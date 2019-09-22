Raymond James & Associates Has Cut Its Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Position by $2.99 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Has Decreased Omnicom Group (OMC) Position by $405,000 as Shares Rose

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 53.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 4,290 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $351,000, down from 9,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $77.87. About 2.45M shares traded or 39.36% up from the average. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 24/05/2018 – Publicis starts test phase of “Marcel” internal network aimed at performance boost; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES; 08/03/2018 – BBDO New York Launches “It’s Time To Redefine” Public Awareness Campaign; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 17,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 112,389 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.43M, down from 129,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 724,435 shares traded or 16.15% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms Immunology & Immunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 25/04/2018 – Labcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 LabCorp Partners with Cheeriodicals through Community Service Campaign to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and Halifax; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold LH shares while 224 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 85.95 million shares or 1.95% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glob Thematic Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.41% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Wisconsin-based Johnson Financial Grp has invested 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Huntington Savings Bank holds 0% or 623 shares in its portfolio. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Liability Company has invested 0.67% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.08% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 28,965 shares. Da Davidson And stated it has 0.03% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). World Asset Management reported 0.05% stake. Westpac Bk Corporation reported 7,118 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 140,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Charter Tru Com reported 1,686 shares. Blair William & Il owns 4,111 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Weitz Inv Inc owns 612,525 shares for 4.2% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldg Corp reported 1,133 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth holds 0.49% or 12,153 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Company owns 24,927 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.85 earnings per share, up 4.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.74 per share. LH’s profit will be $278.45M for 15.15 P/E if the $2.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual earnings per share reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.73% negative EPS growth.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $69.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Syneos Health Inc by 11,611 shares to 103,484 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everbridge Inc by 4,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.79 million for 14.98 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.