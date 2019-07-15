Raymond James & Associates Increased Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Position by $1.00 Million; Blackrock (BLK) Holder Keystone Financial Planning Has Raised Position

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Blackrock (BLK) by 162.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 2,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,692 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 1,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Blackrock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $479.76. About 216,309 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 05/03/2018 – BLACKROCK LIFTS ARKEMA STAKE TO 10.04%: AMF; 05/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Issue of Equity; 12/05/2018 – BlackRock may keep fees despite executive’s U.S. campaign donation -SEC; 06/03/2018 – Gun maker American Outdoor defends safety efforts in letter to BlackRock; 29/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Taps BlackRock to Help Lure $2 Trillion of Assets; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 10/05/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 17/05/2018 – Blackrock UK Smaller Companies Buys 1% Position in Microgen Plc; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns BlackRock European CLO V Designated Activity Company Final Ratings; 06/03/2018 – BIG DEUTSCHE INVESTORS QATAR, HNA UNLIKELY TO SEEK STAKE

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 9,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 313,156 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.47 million, up from 303,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $133. About 153,976 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership owns 6,547 shares. Us Comml Bank De has 38,245 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 172,989 shares. Parkside Financial Bank And Tru reported 106 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pggm Investments invested in 31,095 shares. Stoneridge Invest Prns Ltd Liability Corp invested in 21,755 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 6,681 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 9,700 shares. Vision Capital Mgmt, Oregon-based fund reported 52,143 shares. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 465,100 shares stake. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 2,024 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Congress Asset Management Ma reported 113,011 shares. Fayez Sarofim And holds 12,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Westpac Bk owns 68,668 shares.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $65.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) by 18,527 shares to 168,699 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 7,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,279 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).