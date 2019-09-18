Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA); Banbury Partners Has Raised Its Workday (WDAY) Stake by $732,670

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 3,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 113,022 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.24M, up from 109,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $173.19. About 610,564 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 12,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 66,740 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.98 million, up from 54,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $210.88. About 121,359 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.14% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.05% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 73,912 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Mirae Asset Invests holds 0% or 1,399 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.02% stake. Gluskin Sheff Assoc Incorporated accumulated 3,600 shares. Professional Advisory Services has 51,907 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.13% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 76,399 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 444,422 shares. Advsrs Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.25% or 19,834 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn accumulated 1.17 million shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP has invested 0.04% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 36,633 shares. Suntrust Banks has 28,974 shares.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $69.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 11,213 shares to 377,532 shares, valued at $59.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemours Co by 46,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,361 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 0.26% stake. Trust Communications Of Vermont stated it has 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Lord Abbett & Limited holds 0.16% or 245,456 shares. Harding Loevner LP holds 140 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 23,429 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Hollencrest Cap Mgmt holds 0.08% or 3,200 shares in its portfolio. 17,007 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 1,884 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon owns 0.05% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 976,763 shares. Bp Public Limited owns 0.11% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 15,000 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Com owns 9,537 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 24,031 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Baillie Gifford & Comm holds 5.03M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 35,272 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.