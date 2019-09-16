Raymond James & Associates Raised By $359,415 Its Brunswick (BC) Holding; AZINCOURT ENERGY COMMON SHARES (AZURF) SI Increased By 155.03%

AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:AZURF) had an increase of 155.03% in short interest. AZURF’s SI was 48,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 155.03% from 18,900 shares previously. With 85,000 avg volume, 1 days are for AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:AZURF)’s short sellers to cover AZURF’s short positions. It closed at $0.019 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Raymond James & Associates increased Brunswick Corp (BC) stake by 42.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Raymond James & Associates acquired 7,987 shares as Brunswick Corp (BC)’s stock declined 3.72%. The Raymond James & Associates holds 26,995 shares with $1.24 million value, up from 19,008 last quarter. Brunswick Corp now has $4.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $54.03. About 174,401 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 14/03/2018 – Life Fitness Launches Digital Ventures Group; 10/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation Selects Accruent for Lease Accounting Software; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick First-Quarter Profit Grows 8%; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 7 Days; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.65; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service; 15/05/2018 – COBALT ALLEGES BRUNSWICK’S SEA RAY STILL INFRINGING PATENT; 19/04/2018 – Brunswick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 5 analysts covering Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brunswick Corporation has $84 highest and $5500 lowest target. $63.80’s average target is 18.08% above currents $54.03 stock price. Brunswick Corporation had 13 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) on Monday, July 22 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by FBR Capital. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, September 4 by Jefferies. The stock of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, September 9. Wedbush maintained Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) rating on Thursday, September 12. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $6000 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 30.

Raymond James & Associates decreased United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) stake by 3,975 shares to 139,959 valued at $12.25 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cloudera Inc stake by 385,009 shares and now owns 24,693 shares. First Tr Nasdaq100 Tech Inde (QTEC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold BC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 76.39 million shares or 0.93% more from 75.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Company reported 5,000 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd Llc stated it has 1.36M shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,049 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon holds 0.01% or 1.07 million shares in its portfolio. Gradient Limited Liability Com holds 39 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel accumulated 0% or 7,835 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership stated it has 8,708 shares. J Goldman And LP reported 39,673 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 16,614 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.03% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) or 3.22M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 87,524 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Mesirow Investment Mgmt has invested 1.06% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Kempen Mngmt Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 358,400 shares.

