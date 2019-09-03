Raymond James & Associates Has Decreased Its Holding in Franklin Res (BEN) by $714,054 as Stock Price Declined; Asset Management Advisors Increases Stake in Carmax (KMX)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 21,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 160,792 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, down from 182,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $25.94. About 2.73 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Small-Mid Cap Adds Elior Group; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – FOLLOWING DEAL, RANDOM FOREST TEAM WILL JOIN FRANKLIN TEMPLETON FIXED INCOME GROUP INVESTMENT TEAM; 16/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC REPORTS 13.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TALOS ENERGY INC AS OF MAY 10, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS FEB. AUM $744.9B; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Growth Adds Atea, Cuts Roche; 02/04/2018 – Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $82.4. About 731,829 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CarMax skids 7% as Wedbush cites weakening metrics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Structurally Unprofitable ‘Tech’ Company – Carvana – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 497 were reported by Csat Advisory Limited Partnership. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Lc has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 738 are owned by Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Com. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 55,727 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Com reported 12,326 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.05% or 7,436 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Com reported 6,424 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Logan Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.1% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd holds 0.2% or 54,121 shares. Moreover, Barr E S And Co has 2.39% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Panagora Asset invested in 20,782 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 835,436 were accumulated by Epoch Investment Partners. Highland Management reported 16,822 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory reported 0.5% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) or 92,068 shares. The New York-based Pzena Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.56% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Amp Cap holds 352,345 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Com invested 0.02% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Amalgamated Commercial Bank stated it has 39,059 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.03% or 1.76 million shares in its portfolio. 359,639 were reported by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Gallagher Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested 8.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Sg Americas Secs Ltd reported 126,949 shares. Dock Street Asset Mgmt stated it has 8,416 shares. Amer Group invested in 0.04% or 279,949 shares. Capital Financial Advisers Limited Company has invested 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 57,491 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Division invested in 417 shares. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Liability invested in 32,354 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $65.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 36,301 shares to 240,937 shares, valued at $12.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 314,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).