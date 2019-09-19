Raymond James & Associates Has Cut Its Stake in Lithia Mtrs (LAD) as Valuation Rose; As Tetra Tech New (TTEK) Share Value Rose, Barrett Asset Management Increased by $471,120 Its Stake

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 14.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 5,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The institutional investor held 29,684 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53M, down from 34,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $129.92. About 143,112 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%; 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Raises Dividend to 29c; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 6,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 493,339 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.75M, up from 487,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $84.6. About 129,513 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 95 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 0.62% more from 44.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Ltd Liability Corp reported 136,122 shares or 1.69% of all its holdings. Riverhead Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Paloma Management invested in 14,143 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stifel invested 0% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 5,323 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 25,878 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 8,859 shares. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 5,831 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 144,326 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 2.56% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Alberta Invest Management Corp holds 5,900 shares. Smith Graham And Com Investment Advsr Lp reported 133,208 shares stake. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 141,557 shares in its portfolio. M&T Commercial Bank owns 0% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 4,070 shares. Kessler Invest Lc invested 0.18% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 3,435 shares to 248,515 shares, valued at $49.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 8,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,422 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.14 earnings per share, up 10.95% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.83 per share. LAD’s profit will be $72.89M for 10.34 P/E if the $3.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.95 actual earnings per share reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 24.05 million shares or 5.06% more from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.81 million were accumulated by Millennium Ltd Llc. Moreover, Axa has 0.01% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications New York invested in 0.01% or 6,762 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation owns 500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). 57,644 were reported by Brandywine Investment Ltd Liability. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested 0.02% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Gam Ag accumulated 7,822 shares. 180 are owned by Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corporation. Blackrock Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Old Commercial Bank In accumulated 2,036 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Group Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). 41,033 were accumulated by United Serv Automobile Association.