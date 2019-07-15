Raymond James & Associates Holding in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) Boosted by $7.51 Million as Stock Declined; As Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Market Valuation Rose, Needham Investment Management Has Lifted Stake

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 202,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.79 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.41 million, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.22. About 22,835 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 28.56% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div; 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 45.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 88,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,300 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 193,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 718 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 5.50% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6,500 shares to 57,500 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 40,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,600 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYH) by 18,044 shares to 72,990 shares, valued at $14.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR) by 79,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,524 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).