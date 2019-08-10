Raymond James & Associates Trimmed Its Diageo P L C (DEO) Position by $11.89 Million; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Market Valuation Rose, Factory Mutual Insurance Company Increased Its Position by $24.98 Million

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 66.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 372,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 930,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.99M, up from 557,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.24. About 5.23M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 28/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Tours Mt. Gilead Maryhaven Center and Hosts Opioid Roundtable Discussion with the Morrow County Opiate; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration to Identify and Understand Immunological and Molecular Drivers of

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 21.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 72,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 269,204 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.04 million, down from 342,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $163.72. About 340,234 shares traded or 6.04% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 64,399 shares to 68,293 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O (NYSE:ETW) by 124,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 873,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seizert Cap Prns Ltd Company holds 1.89% or 648,183 shares in its portfolio. 33,852 were accumulated by Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Llc. West Oak Lc has invested 0.04% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Glenview Bancshares Dept reported 16,873 shares. 28,800 are held by Omers Administration. City Company Fl has 0.12% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 4,346 shares. 12.31 million are held by Franklin Resources Incorporated. Oarsman Cap Inc reported 6,768 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 0.18% or 145,137 shares. Wilsey Asset Mgmt owns 133,896 shares. Rnc Mngmt Ltd reported 8,052 shares. Capstone Advsrs Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Connecticut-based Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.09% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Budros Ruhlin & Roe, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,373 shares. Penobscot Inv holds 0.06% or 4,630 shares in its portfolio.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 257,800 shares to 677,200 shares, valued at $57.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 1.44 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.18M shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).