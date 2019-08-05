Raymond James & Associates Decreased Stake in Loews (L) as Stock Rose; As American Tower (AMT) Valuation Rose, Halsey Associates Lowered Its Stake by $308,502

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 1,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 55,795 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00M, down from 57,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $215.47. About 1.80M shares traded or 2.95% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 19,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 142,008 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81M, down from 161,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 847,991 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 30/04/2018 – Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Un; 21/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR BANDERA AGREES WITH TAM ABOUT LOEWS; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loews Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (L); 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 08/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Sends Open Letter To the Boards of Directors of Loews Corporation and Boardwalk Partners LP; 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $57.48; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS 1Q REV. $3.58B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has 0.27% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 30.34M shares. Duff & Phelps Investment has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). First Fin Corp In holds 0.42% or 2,849 shares. Asset Mgmt owns 36,003 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank reported 1,615 shares stake. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd holds 230 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated Ny owns 200 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 18,487 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Joel Isaacson And Company has invested 0.16% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Beaumont Partners Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,485 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Llc reported 15,940 shares. 6,595 were reported by Camelot Portfolios Lc. 243,321 were reported by Adelante Cap Ltd. Patten And Patten Inc Tn invested in 1,873 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc reported 190 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 901,690 shares. 157,906 were accumulated by Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corporation. Aqr Mgmt owns 136,492 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Lc invested in 40,257 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt Inc holds 3.45M shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 454,061 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Us Bankshares De holds 21,627 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 119,919 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated reported 1.80 million shares. Greenwood Gearhart Inc stated it has 189,691 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Advisory Serv Net Limited Com has 476 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $2.88 million activity. TISCH ANDREW H sold $479,495 worth of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) on Monday, February 11. TISCH JAMES S also sold $479,614 worth of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) shares.

