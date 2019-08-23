Raymond James & Associates Has Trimmed Loews (L) Holding; Ariel Investments Lowered Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Position By $1.30 Million

Raymond James & Associates decreased Loews Corp (L) stake by 12.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raymond James & Associates sold 19,914 shares as Loews Corp (L)’s stock rose 6.44%. The Raymond James & Associates holds 142,008 shares with $6.81M value, down from 161,922 last quarter. Loews Corp now has $14.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $48.62. About 918,273 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Loews’ IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Negative; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority Unitholders; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LOEWS, BOARDWALK PARTNERS LP; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Un; 10/05/2018 – Loews Calls Fund Comments `Unfair,’ No Decision on Boardwalk Yet

Ariel Investments Llc decreased Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) stake by 7.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ariel Investments Llc sold 162,852 shares as Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK)’s stock rose 5.49%. The Ariel Investments Llc holds 1.96 million shares with $17.19M value, down from 2.13M last quarter. Green Brick Partners Inc. now has $495.40 million valuation. It closed at $9.8 lastly. It is down 0.95% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GRBK News: 30/04/2018 – GREEN BRICK SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ADDING TO EARNINGS; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – QTRLY REVENUE OF $128.3 MLN, UP 29.1%; 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – DOLLAR VALUE OF BACKLOG UNITS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $226.5 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 56.0%; 03/05/2018 – Green Brick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 14/05/2018 – Green Brick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 21-22; 12/03/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – DOLLAR VALUE OF BACKLOG UNITS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 WAS $151.5 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 40.2 PCT COMPARED TO DEC 31, 2016; 22/04/2018 – DJ Green Brick Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRBK); 03/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners, Inc. Announces Dates for 10-Q Filing and Earnings Call; 22/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners Announces New Community in Suwanee, Georgia

Among 2 analysts covering Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Green Brick Partners has $11.5 highest and $10.5 lowest target. $11’s average target is 12.24% above currents $9.8 stock price. Green Brick Partners had 3 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11.5 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”.

Ariel Investments Llc increased Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) stake by 6,260 shares to 416,696 valued at $63.45 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX) stake by 39,709 shares and now owns 393,751 shares. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) was raised too.

Raymond James & Associates increased Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) stake by 17,139 shares to 39,234 valued at $802,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) stake by 1.25M shares and now owns 1.28M shares. Ark Etf Tr was raised too.

