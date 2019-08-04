Raymond James & Associates Has Lowered Ellie Mae (ELLI) Position by $2.18 Million; Amerco (UHAL) Shareholder Bruce & Co Has Cut Position

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 72.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 22,231 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 8,420 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, down from 30,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae 1Q EPS 6c; 27/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces New Major Releases of Encompass Digital Mortgage Solution; 12/03/2018 – Cre8tech Labs, Inc. And Lender Price Announce Integration With Ellie Mae’s Encompass Mortgage Management Solution; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae 1Q Rev $117.9M; 10/04/2018 – FirstClose Announces Enhanced Integration with Ellie Mae’s Encompass Digital Mortgage Solution; 22/03/2018 – J.G. Wentworth Home Lending™ Inducted into 2018 Ellie Mae® Hall of Fame; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC ELLI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $497.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC ELLI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $495 MLN TO $505 MLN

Bruce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 169,910 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.12 million, down from 176,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $9.59 during the last trading session, reaching $366.92. About 66,262 shares traded or 12.03% up from the average. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q REV. $757.6M; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO Reports Fiscal 2018 Financial Results; 05/03/2018 Northeast Flooding: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Cyclone Victims; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q EPS 56C; 16/05/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Newest Company-Owned Facility in Southern Louisiana; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul at Lee Road Closing after 41 Years; 23/03/2018 – U-Haul Announces Plans for Sprawling Eagles Landing Warehouse; 27/05/2018 – U-Haul Company of Mississippi Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage Ahead of Subtropical Storm Alberto; 06/03/2018 – Fighting Homelessness: Charity Humble Design Expands to Seattle

More notable recent AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tollymore Investment Partners Q4 2018 Commentary – AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amerco: Margin Expansion Catalysts – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Amerco (UHAL) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 29, 2019 : PANW, VEEV, KEYS, PVH, UHAL, VRNT, DSGX, SMTC, QADA, TLYS, RTW – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At AMERCOâ€™s (NASDAQ:UHAL) 5.7% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). 4,607 were accumulated by Blair William And Il. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested in 3,749 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity accumulated 7,765 shares. Counselors reported 8,213 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Midas Mgmt Corporation holds 1.32% or 8,300 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 9,096 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Abrams Capital Mngmt Lp has invested 5.86% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Ftb has invested 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 1,524 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Co has 11,940 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,308 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Andra Ap stated it has 9,600 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). 3,231 were accumulated by Lederer & Associates Inv Counsel Ca.

Bruce & Co Inc, which manages about $644.66M and $511.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) by 80,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $8.14 earnings per share, up 24.66% or $1.61 from last year’s $6.53 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $159.60 million for 11.27 P/E if the $8.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20,250.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ellie Mae +9.5% on exploring a sale – report – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Ellie Mae News: ELLI Stock Skyrockets on $3.7B Thoma Bravo Deal – Investorplace.com” published on February 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Ellie Mae Is Being Acquired. Should Investors Sell or Hold? – Motley Fool” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ellie Mae Has Become A Takeover Target – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ultimate Software Group, Cronos Group, and Ellie Mae Jumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 165,972 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $68.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 179,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 560,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Berkom Assocs holds 314,449 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 208,595 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 198,389 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability holds 0% or 7,368 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 15,876 shares. 4,582 are owned by Riverbridge Prtnrs Llc. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 5,348 shares or 0% of the stock. 12,262 are held by Bluefin Trading Ltd Company. Tuttle Tactical accumulated 23,372 shares. 63,500 are owned by Swiss Bancshares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership holds 11,063 shares. Frontier Cap Company Lc stated it has 0.22% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Principal Group Inc Incorporated invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability has 394,697 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.