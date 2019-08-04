Raymond James & Associates Has Upped Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Position by $2.04 Million as Valuation Declined; Allstate (ALL) Stake Held by Bruce & Co Inc

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Allstate (ALL) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 356,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.60 million, up from 351,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Allstate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $104.51. About 1.73M shares traded or 7.50% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 17/05/2018 – Allstate Announces April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate; 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Raises IFS Ratings of Allstate Life Insurance Co and Subsidiary Allstate Life Insurance Co of NY to ‘A+’; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable; 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – NEW CUSTOMERS THAT HAVE SELECTED CO’S PLATFORM FOR BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE ADECCO, ALLSTATE, AND LYFT; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Allstate $500m Debt Offering in Two Parts; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL); 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MONTH OF APRIL 2018 OF $211 MLN, PRE-TAX ($167 MLN AFTER-TAX)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 10.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 27,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 283,884 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.55M, up from 256,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $73.18. About 911,344 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 13,173 shares to 208,004 shares, valued at $9.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 11,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,803 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr (SBIO).