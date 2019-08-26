Raymond James & Associates Has Lowered Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) Position; Air T Has 0.5 Sentiment

Air T Inc (AIRT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.70, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 2 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 4 decreased and sold their stakes in Air T Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 377,959 shares, down from 379,290 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Air T Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 2 New Position: 0.

Raymond James & Associates decreased Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) stake by 16.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raymond James & Associates sold 81,999 shares as Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Raymond James & Associates holds 425,671 shares with $9.81 million value, down from 507,670 last quarter. Air Transport Services Grp I now has $1.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.75. About 7,960 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FOUR YEARS FROM DATE OF RATIFICATION; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 17/04/2018 – Air Transport at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today

Blackrock Inc. holds 0% of its portfolio in Air T, Inc. for 9,692 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc owns 9,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in the company for 63,200 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 8,269 shares.

The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.88. About 3 shares traded. Air T, Inc. (AIRT) has declined 20.38% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AIRT News: 08/03/2018 – AIR T INC – NEW LOAN AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING CREDIT BORROWINGS BY CAS IN AN AMOUNT UP TO $20 MLN WITH MATURITY DATE OF MAY 5, 2019; 09/05/2018 – Air T Inc Former CFO Candice Otey Will Continue to Serve as Chief Acctg Officer of Air T and Air Cargo Unit; 26/03/2018 – AIR T INC SAYS IN THE LETTER, REQUESTS THE REMOVAL OF MSSRS. ZABALLOS AND ZENZ FROM THE BOARD; 09/05/2018 – AIR T INC – REYNOLDS MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS SVP AND CFO OF COGENTIX MEDICAL; 09/05/2018 – Air T Inc Names Brett Reynolds Sr VP, Chief Fincl Officer; 30/05/2018 – Diversified Holding Company Air T, Inc. Brings Legal Affairs In-house by Naming Mark Jundt as General Counsel; 08/03/2018 – AIR T INC – LOAN AGREEMENT, RELATED PROMISSORY NOTE REPLACE CERTAIN BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT, PROMISSORY NOTE WITH ONB DATED MAY 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 AIR T INC – ON MARCH 7, CONTRAIL AVIATION SUPPORT, LLC, PARTIALLY-OWNED UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO A NEW BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH OLD NATIONAL BANK; 26/03/2018 – AIR T INC SAYS IN THE LETTER, REQUESTS TO ACCEPT ONE BOARD NOMINATION FROM AIR T INC; 26/03/2018 – AIR T INC SAYS IN THE LETTER, WILL AGREE TO SUPPORT SLATE OF DIRECTORS FOR AT LEAST THE NEXT TWO ANNUAL MEETINGS

Air T, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $51.15 million. The companyÂ’s Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. It has a 163.88 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2017, this segment had 80 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Ftb Advisors accumulated 60 shares. Rice Hall James Associate Limited Liability owns 964,514 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Georgia-based Advisory Ltd has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Forest Hill Cap Ltd Co owns 142,905 shares. Oberweis Asset Management reported 11,500 shares. Axiom Investors Ltd Com De reported 102,754 shares. Minnesota-based Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Invesco invested in 95,460 shares or 0% of the stock. Intl Gru holds 37,229 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Raymond James & Associates increased State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) stake by 10,849 shares to 149,516 valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) stake by 8,444 shares and now owns 62,321 shares. Proshares Tr (NOBL) was raised too.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $876,585 activity. HETE JOSEPH C also bought $50,100 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) on Monday, March 18. 1,200 shares valued at $26,668 were bought by Berger Michael L on Friday, May 10. Another trade for 2,400 shares valued at $49,776 was bought by Johns Raymond E Jr. $117,280 worth of stock was bought by Crippen Jeffrey C. on Wednesday, March 20. Coretz Robert K. bought 25,000 shares worth $501,250.