Raymond James & Associates Has Trimmed Wd (WDFC) Stake by $647,946 as Valuation Rose; Adirondack Research & Management Holds Holding in Patterson Companies (PDCO)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 90.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 50,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 106,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 55,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 626,422 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 04/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Patterson Companies to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Cla; 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – APPOINTED DONALD J. ZURBAY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 29, 2018; 17/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS LEAST POSITIVE ON MEDICAL/DENTAL DISTRIBUTORS; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. – PDCO; 29/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of May 29th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Compani; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dead; 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurbay Would Be Entitled to Severance Including 1.5 Times Then-Current Base Salary if Terminated Without Cause; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Cos Names Donald Zurbay Chief Financial Officer; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 21.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 3,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 13,616 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, down from 17,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $185.5. About 64,679 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold WDFC shares while 59 reduced holdings.

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 22.33% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $17.30M for 36.81 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 25,427 shares to 856,476 shares, valued at $63.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA) by 3,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW).

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86M and $160.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Donnelley Finl Solutions Inc by 110,081 shares to 222,458 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 135,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,521 shares, and cut its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG).

