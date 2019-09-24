Raymond James & Associates Lifted Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake by $73.65 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Abbott Labs (ABT) Market Value Rose While Hemenway Trust Company Has Lowered Its Position by $430,752

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 5,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 285,434 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.01 million, down from 290,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $83.16. About 2.52M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 12189.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 1.39M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.52 million, up from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.61. About 3.78M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $69.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 39,980 shares to 10,212 shares, valued at $549,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 56,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Newmark Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Madison Inv has 0.16% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Jnba stated it has 528 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company invested in 33,222 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited invested in 9,260 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Inc Adv holds 0.36% or 29,064 shares in its portfolio. Telos Cap holds 0.07% or 4,612 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt owns 1.57 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Canandaigua Bancshares Tru invested in 0.24% or 24,204 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Franklin Street Advisors Nc has 234,924 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advisors Llc accumulated 94,324 shares. Compton Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ri, Rhode Island-based fund reported 14,043 shares. Advisory Service Networks Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 31,988 shares. Country Savings Bank has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). North Star Invest Management, Illinois-based fund reported 26,195 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning holds 0.07% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 25,854 shares. Etrade Capital Limited Liability Co reported 69,085 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Orrstown Fin Inc has invested 1.71% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 6.80M shares. Comm National Bank holds 412,532 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Bonness Enterp Incorporated invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Korea Inv holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 1.30M shares. Cove Street Lc owns 1,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Institute For Wealth Lc holds 0.1% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 5,379 shares. Cap Global Invsts reported 3.12% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 21,473 were reported by First In. 56,317 are held by Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora. Moreover, Auxier Asset Mngmt has 1.63% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Sta Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 7,461 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1.05M shares for 0.28% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.75 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.