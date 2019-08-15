Raymond James & Associates Lowered By $18.02 Million Its Cyrusone (CONE) Holding; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

Raymond James & Associates decreased Cyrusone Inc (CONE) stake by 35.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raymond James & Associates sold 346,496 shares as Cyrusone Inc (CONE)’s stock rose 2.92%. The Raymond James & Associates holds 632,801 shares with $33.18 million value, down from 979,297 last quarter. Cyrusone Inc now has $7.36B valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $64.99. About 197,376 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M

Among 4 analysts covering JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. JetBlue Airways has $2600 highest and $18.5 lowest target. $23.25’s average target is 28.03% above currents $18.16 stock price. JetBlue Airways had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, June 11 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, July 16 with “Neutral”. The stock of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, April 11. The stock of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) earned “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Imperial Capital. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. See JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 0.08% or 29,000 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 83,450 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs Incorporated reported 0.11% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). South Dakota Invest Council invested in 0.07% or 66,000 shares. 135,568 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Oberweis Asset invested in 5,900 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 185 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 220 shares. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 31,000 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 476,248 shares. Penn Capital Co accumulated 0.28% or 19,157 shares. Raymond James reported 0.05% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 138,009 shares. 4.06M are owned by State Street.

Among 9 analysts covering CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CyrusOne has $7200 highest and $52 lowest target. $62.90’s average target is -3.22% below currents $64.99 stock price. CyrusOne had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Monday, February 25 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $68 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $6200 target in Thursday, June 13 report. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2 with “Buy”. The rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, March 8.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $299,337 activity. Wojtaszek Gary J bought 4,000 shares worth $199,436. KLAYKO MICHAEL bought $99,901 worth of stock or 1,955 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold JetBlue Airways Corporation shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Morgan Stanley has 983,150 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Ameriprise Fin accumulated 870,397 shares. Sterling Mgmt Llc has 1.25 million shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 225,000 shares. 10,339 are held by Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 13,915 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.1% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 3.51M shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 0.09% or 132,475 shares in its portfolio. Barnett & holds 43,060 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Denali Limited Company has 34,700 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cipher L P stated it has 134,821 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Llc stated it has 0.13% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Zebra Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 24,709 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. The company has market cap of $5.38 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a fleet of 37 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It has a 12.62 P/E ratio. It also served 100 destinations in 29 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

