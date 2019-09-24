Raven Industries (RAVN) to pay $0.13 on Oct 25, 2019; Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Has 1.51 Sentiment

Raven Industries Inc (NASDAQ:RAVN) is expected to pay $0.13 on Oct 25, 2019. (NASDAQ:RAVN) shareholders before Oct 10, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Raven Industries Inc’s current price of $34.24 translates into 0.38% yield. Raven Industries Inc’s dividend has Oct 11, 2019 as record date. Aug 27, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.24. About 74,089 shares traded. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 5.01% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.01% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 06/03/2018 Raven Establishes Latin America Headquarters in Brazil; 09/05/2018 – Raven Industries and Farmers Edge Establish Agreement to Develop and Deliver Advanced Agronomic Tools; 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries 4Q EPS 23c; 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $111.1M, EST. $117.0M (2 EST.); 20/04/2018 – DJ Raven Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAVN); 06/03/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 4Q REV. $95.8M, EST. $93.3M; 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 61C, EST. 49C (2 EST.); 17/05/2018 – Raven Industries 1Q EPS 61c; 22/05/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on July 27, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries Targets 10 % Annualized Earnings Growth Over Long-term

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (RIGL) investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 53 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 35 decreased and sold their positions in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 135.17 million shares, down from 145.53 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 27 Increased: 38 New Position: 15.

Analysts await Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% negative EPS growth.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 2.26 million shares. Nea Management Company Llc owns 3.24 million shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rock Springs Capital Management Lp has 0.4% invested in the company for 4.20 million shares. The New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.24% in the stock. Dafna Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 137,600 shares.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The company has market cap of $292.48 million. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II.

Raven Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various products to clients in the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. It operates in three divisions: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. It has a 32.92 P/E ratio. The Applied Technology segment designs, makes, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

