Raven Industries (RAVN) to pay $0.13 on Oct 25, 2019; Essex Property Trust (ESS) Shorts Increased By 1.72%

Raven Industries Inc (NASDAQ:RAVN) is expected to pay $0.13 on Oct 25, 2019. (NASDAQ:RAVN) shareholders before Oct 10, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Raven Industries Inc’s current price of $34.77 translates into 0.37% yield. Raven Industries Inc’s dividend has Oct 11, 2019 as record date. Aug 27, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 135,977 shares traded or 22.60% up from the average. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 5.01% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.01% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 01/05/2018 – Raven Industries Renames Subsidiary; 16/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries Targets 10 % Annualized Earnings Growth Over Long-term; 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries 4Q EPS 23c; 22/05/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on July 27, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Raven Precision Agriculture Technology to Power Autonomous Solutions; 17/05/2018 – Raven Industries 1Q EPS 61c; 06/03/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 4Q REV. $95.8M, EST. $93.3M; 08/03/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on April 27, 2018; 06/03/2018 Raven Establishes Latin America Headquarters in Brazil

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) had an increase of 1.72% in short interest. ESS’s SI was 857,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.72% from 842,500 shares previously. With 270,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)’s short sellers to cover ESS’s short positions. The SI to Essex Property Trust Inc’s float is 1.31%. The stock increased 0.66% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $327.32. About 212,791 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 16/03/2018 – IntegenX Financing Has Included $40M Series C Round in 2011 Led by Essex Woodlands; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – FY TURNOVER HK$899.6 MLN VS HK$775.7 MLN; 27/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: NYCEDC Announces Additional Vendors Coming to New Essex Street Market; 08/05/2018 – Fiduciary Trust Adds Booking, Exits Essex Property: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Markey, Moulton, Tsongas Announce Essex National Heritage Bill; 23/04/2018 – DJ Essex Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESS); 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICAL…; 26/04/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Campaigners slam Essex Council as it hides details of alleged child sex abuse and corruption,; 15/05/2018 – Essex Woodlands Health Ventures Buys 16% Position in pSivida; 28/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: Essex Street Market Additions Include Middle Eastern Counter From the Sussman Brothers

More notable recent Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Think Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Raven Industries Announces Replacement of Corporate Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on October 25, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Has Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since March 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $136,449 activity. The insider PAROD RICK bought 2,600 shares worth $101,530. LeBaron Marc E bought $17,448 worth of stock or 462 shares.

Raven Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various products to clients in the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. It operates in three divisions: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. It has a 33.43 P/E ratio. The Applied Technology segment designs, makes, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $21.51 billion. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of apartment communities, as well as commercial properties. It has a 52.71 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2012, the firm owned or had interests in 158 apartment communities; and 5 commercial buildings, as well as 5 development projects.

Among 3 analysts covering Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Essex Property Trust has $35400 highest and $29200 lowest target. $322.25’s average target is -1.55% below currents $327.32 stock price. Essex Property Trust had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, September 6. BTIG Research upgraded the shares of ESS in report on Thursday, August 15 to “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Essex Property Trust makes C-suite changes – San Francisco Business Times – San Francisco Business Times” on September 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Essex Property Trust Declares Quarterly Distributions – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:ESS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Stock Gained 60% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

