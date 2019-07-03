Raven Industries (RAVN) to pay $0.13 on Jul 29, 2019; Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Shorts Raised By 2.81%

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) had an increase of 2.81% in short interest. RVNC’s SI was 3.47 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.81% from 3.38 million shares previously. With 414,500 avg volume, 8 days are for Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s short sellers to cover RVNC’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.48% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $12.16. About 579,852 shares traded or 44.34% up from the average. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) has declined 58.05% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RVNC News: 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 24/05/2018 – Revance Announces Publication of Positive 24-Week Duration of Effect Results from Cervical Dystonia Phase 2 Trial in Movement; 19/04/2018 – RVNC SEES REPORTING SAKURA PHASE 3 OPEN-LABEL SAFETY STUDY 2H; 29/05/2018 – Revance Announces Departure Of Chief Financial Officer; 24/05/2018 – REVANCE REPORTS PUBLICATION FROM CERVICAL DYSTONIA PHASE 2; 20/04/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Revance Investor Day Highlights New Neuroscience lndications in Development; 26/03/2018 – Revance to Host Investor Day on April 19, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Revance to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Raven Industries Inc (NASDAQ:RAVN) is expected to pay $0.13 on Jul 29, 2019. (NASDAQ:RAVN) shareholders before Jul 12, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Raven Industries Inc’s current price of $35.99 translates into 0.36% yield. Raven Industries Inc’s dividend has Jul 15, 2019 as record date. May 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.99. About 93,715 shares traded. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 9.54% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries 4Q EPS 23c; 23/03/2018 – Raven Industries, Inc. vs Capstan Ag Systems, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 06/03/2018 Raven Establishes Latin America Headquarters in Brazil; 16/05/2018 – Raven Precision Agriculture Technology to Power Autonomous Solutions; 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 61C, EST. 49C (2 EST.); 07/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on April 27, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Raven Industries Renames Subsidiary; 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries Targets 10 % Annualized Earnings Growth Over Long-term; 06/03/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 4Q REV. $95.8M, EST. $93.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold Raven Industries, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.18 million shares or 1.77% less from 26.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Serv Gru Inc owns 1,194 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Moreover, Captrust Fincl Advsr has 0% invested in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership accumulated 10,576 shares. First Manhattan reported 17,550 shares. Garrison Asset Management Ltd Co reported 1.54% of its portfolio in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 473,629 shares. Amer Intl Grp Inc holds 27,102 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al, New York-based fund reported 68,852 shares. First Savings Bank Sioux Falls, a South Dakota-based fund reported 11,049 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 14,291 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 42,681 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 36,096 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) for 1,995 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Since March 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $136,408 activity. Shares for $101,530 were bought by PAROD RICK. LeBaron Marc E also bought $17,430 worth of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) shares.

Raven Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various products to clients in the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. It operates in three divisions: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. It has a 30.76 P/E ratio. The Applied Technology segment designs, makes, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

Among 5 analysts covering Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Revance Therapeutics has $55 highest and $25 lowest target. $41.75’s average target is 243.34% above currents $12.16 stock price. Revance Therapeutics had 7 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The stock of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by H.C. Wainwright.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company has market cap of $535.12 million. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection , which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.71, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold Revance Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 79.68 million shares or 139.71% more from 33.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Serv Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) for 82,137 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,465 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications New York holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) for 145,154 shares. Us Bancorporation De invested 0% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) for 5.74 million shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 2.04M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sectoral Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 11,234 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Ameritas Inv Prtn invested in 2,832 shares. Hightower Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). 11,100 are held by Ellington Mngmt Gru Lc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Moreover, Campbell And Co Invest Adviser Ltd has 0.08% invested in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) for 10,776 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 59,257 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11,106 activity. 625 shares were sold by Allouche Cyril, worth $11,106 on Tuesday, January 22.