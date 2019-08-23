Raven Industries (RAVN) Market Valuation Declined While Kames Capital Plc Has Decreased Stake by $1.51 Million; As Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Market Value Rose, Contour Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) by 18.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 39,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The institutional investor held 178,896 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86M, down from 218,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Raven Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $31.37. About 82,416 shares traded. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 5.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.01% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Raven Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAVN); 07/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries Targets 10 % Annualized Earnings Growth Over Long-term; 06/03/2018 Raven Establishes Latin America Headquarters in Brazil; 16/05/2018 – Raven Precision Agriculture Technology to Power Autonomous Solutions; 17/05/2018 – Raven Industries 1Q EPS 61c; 16/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 4Q REV. $95.8M, EST. $93.3M; 09/05/2018 – Raven Industries and Farmers Edge Establish Agreement to Develop and Deliver Advanced Agronomic Tools; 08/03/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on April 27, 2018

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 169.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 3.16 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 5.03M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.01M, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.8. About 5.85M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 20/03/2018 – ColorChip Joins Open Compute Project with Platinum Membership and Announces 200G QSFP56 FR4 Beta Transceiver Demonstration in Collaboration with Marvell; 20/03/2018 – Marvell Introduces Industry’s First NVMe Chipset Solutions to Address Emerging Data Center SSD Requirements; 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Technologies Power End-to-End NVMe over Fabrics Solutions; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Swings to Profit in Latest Qtr, Sees 1Q In Line With Views; 25/05/2018 – Semiconductor Leaders Agree on Global Policy Agenda; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 33c; 18/05/2018 – Kalray hires Allegra Finance to advise on Euronext IPO – CEO; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 32C, EST. 31C; 15/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold RAVN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.18 million shares or 1.77% less from 26.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 389 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Diversified Invest Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested 4.62% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Principal Fincl Grp Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Victory Cap Management owns 9,697 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 1.23 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw Inc accumulated 16,377 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 306,163 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 22,031 were reported by Bluemountain Ltd. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd has invested 0.07% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Raymond James & stated it has 6,044 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 18,782 shares. Mairs & Inc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Since March 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $136,408 activity. 500 shares were bought by LeBaron Marc E, worth $17,430 on Tuesday, May 21.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 37,109 shares to 369,394 shares, valued at $37.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) by 107,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 582,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Msg Networks Inc..

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 770,737 shares to 518,433 shares, valued at $31.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 520,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96M shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).