Raven Industries (RAVN) Holder Garrison Financial Has Decreased Its Position by $302,898; Acuity Brands (AYI) Holder Riverbridge Partners Has Raised Holding

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 7,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The institutional investor held 75,777 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 83,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Raven Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $33.44. About 49,332 shares traded. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 5.01% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.01% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 16/05/2018 – Raven Precision Agriculture Technology to Power Autonomous Solutions; 17/05/2018 – Raven Industries 1Q EPS 61c; 23/03/2018 – Raven Industries, Inc. vs Capstan Ag Systems, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 09/05/2018 – Raven Industries and Farmers Edge Establish Agreement to Develop and Deliver Advanced Agronomic Tools; 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $111.1M, EST. $117.0M (2 EST.); 22/05/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on July 27, 2018; 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 61C, EST. 49C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on April 27, 2018; 06/03/2018 Raven Establishes Latin America Headquarters in Brazil; 20/04/2018 – DJ Raven Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAVN)

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 42,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 278,716 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.45M, up from 236,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $129.31. About 189,407 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Glendale Eye Medical Group Partners with Trilogy Eye Medical Group (Acuity Eye Group™); 02/04/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $2.11 a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS ACQUISITION OF IOTA ENGINEERING, NO TERMS; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Clos; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS AND BELIEVE OVERALL MARKET CONDITIONS COULD CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR NEAR FUTURE”; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS,: UP SHR; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Closing of Two New Acquisitions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management invested in 2,666 shares. Delphi Mgmt Inc Ma reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Stifel Finance holds 8,941 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Salem Counselors has 0.07% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 4,207 shares. Art Advisors Llc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Clark Estates Inc New York stated it has 31,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 67,055 shares in its portfolio. Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.14% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Mufg Americas Hldg invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Kanawha Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 3,802 shares. Asset Incorporated has 2,327 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Tennessee-based Livingston Grp Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 0.82% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 472,617 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has 0.65% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 278,716 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership has 5,487 shares.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inovalon Holdings Inc. Class by 88,959 shares to 821,659 shares, valued at $10.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Instruments Corporati (NASDAQ:NATI) by 266,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.77M shares, and cut its stake in Rb All Cap Growth Fund Investo (RIVRX).

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6,527 shares to 80,667 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) by 5,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Lg Cap (SCHX).

Since March 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $136,408 activity. $101,530 worth of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) was bought by PAROD RICK.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold RAVN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.18 million shares or 1.77% less from 26.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement reported 90,715 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md has invested 0.01% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Piedmont Investment Advsr reported 0.01% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). 705,100 are owned by Bamco Ny. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Company owns 1.48M shares. 1,498 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Lc. The Iowa-based Principal Finance Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Invesco reported 161,107 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

