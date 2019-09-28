Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) and Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raven Industries Inc. 32 2.13 35.49M 1.18 30.76 Xylem Inc. 77 1.87 179.22M 3.08 26.11

Demonstrates Raven Industries Inc. and Xylem Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Xylem Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Raven Industries Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Raven Industries Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) and Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raven Industries Inc. 109,774,203.53% 13.9% 11.8% Xylem Inc. 233,328,993.62% 20.5% 7.5%

Volatility & Risk

Raven Industries Inc. has a 1.32 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Xylem Inc. has beta of 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Raven Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, Xylem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Raven Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xylem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Raven Industries Inc. and Xylem Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Raven Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xylem Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Xylem Inc.’s average target price is $89.5, while its potential upside is 11.69%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Raven Industries Inc. and Xylem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.6% and 93.1% respectively. Insiders held 1.2% of Raven Industries Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Xylem Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Raven Industries Inc. 1.77% 0.14% -4.71% -2.05% -5.01% 0.14% Xylem Inc. -2.49% -4.88% -3.6% 11.53% 14.65% 20.34%

For the past year Raven Industries Inc. was less bullish than Xylem Inc.

Summary

Xylem Inc. beats Raven Industries Inc. on 10 of the 14 factors.

Raven Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields. Its products include field computers, application controls, GPS-guidance and assisted-steering systems, automatic boom controls, yield monitoring controls, and planter and seeder controls, as well as Slingshot, an integrated real-time kinematic and information platform. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and through aftermarket distribution. The Engineered Films segment produces plastic films and sheeting for energy, agricultural, construction, geomembrane, and industrial applications. This segment sells plastic sheeting to independent third-party distributors. The Aerostar segment designs and manufactures high-altitude balloons, tethered aerostats, and radar processing systems to provide research, communications, and situational awareness to government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Flojet, and Flowtronex names for residential and commercial building services, industrial water, and irrigation applications. The Sensus segment provides communications, smart metering, measurement, and control technologies and services that allow customers to use their distribution networks for the delivery of critical resources, such as water, electricity, and natural gas. This segment also offers software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring, and data management, as well as sells smart lighting products and solutions. The company markets and sells its products through a network of direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and value-added solution providers in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Xylem Inc. is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.