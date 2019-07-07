Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) Trades at $35.88 After Triangle; Roan Resources Class A (ROAN) SI Increased By 19.99%

Roan Resources Inc Class A (NYSE:ROAN) had an increase of 19.99% in short interest. ROAN’s SI was 274,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 19.99% from 228,600 shares previously. With 86,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Roan Resources Inc Class A (NYSE:ROAN)’s short sellers to cover ROAN’s short positions. The SI to Roan Resources Inc Class A’s float is 0.55%. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.59. About 339,509 shares traded. Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) has declined 78.34% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.77% the S&P500.

Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) formed triangle with $39.11 target or 9.00% above today’s $35.88 share price. Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) has $1.29B valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $35.88. About 132,316 shares traded or 8.59% up from the average. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 9.54% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Raven Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAVN); 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries Targets 10 % Annualized Earnings Growth Over Long-term; 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 61C, EST. 49C (2 EST.); 16/05/2018 – Raven Precision Agriculture Technology to Power Autonomous Solutions; 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries 4Q EPS 23c; 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $111.1M, EST. $117.0M (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – Raven Industries and Farmers Edge Establish Agreement to Develop and Deliver Advanced Agronomic Tools; 17/05/2018 – Raven Industries 1Q EPS 61c; 22/05/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on July 27, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. The company has market cap of $242.54 million. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Since March 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $136,408 activity. On Thursday, March 28 the insider LeBaron Marc E bought $17,448. 2,600 Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) shares with value of $101,530 were bought by PAROD RICK.