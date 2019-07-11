Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) Trades at $34.60 After Triangle; HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. HealthStream had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) earned “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 19. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Canaccord Genuity. See HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) latest ratings:

12/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Hold Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Hold New Target: $26 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Hold Maintain

Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) formed triangle with $36.33 target or 5.00% above today’s $34.60 share price. Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) has $1.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $34.6. About 56,011 shares traded. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 9.54% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $111.1M, EST. $117.0M (2 EST.); 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 61C, EST. 49C (2 EST.); 16/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 4Q REV. $95.8M, EST. $93.3M; 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries 4Q EPS 23c; 22/05/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on July 27, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Raven Industries and Farmers Edge Establish Agreement to Develop and Deliver Advanced Agronomic Tools; 08/03/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on April 27, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Raven Industries Renames Subsidiary; 07/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since March 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $136,408 activity. PAROD RICK bought $101,530 worth of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) on Monday, April 1. The insider LeBaron Marc E bought $17,430.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold Raven Industries, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.18 million shares or 1.77% less from 26.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life New York reported 12,568 shares. Captrust stated it has 0% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). D E Shaw invested in 0% or 16,377 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability reported 0% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 46,236 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management invested in 0.15% or 306,163 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Co invested 0.04% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Stifel Corporation accumulated 24,520 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 33,681 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Piedmont Inv Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Pnc Financial Grp accumulated 0% or 1,194 shares. Renaissance Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.54, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold HealthStream, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 1.24% less from 23.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability accumulated 10,200 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 68,850 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth accumulated 22 shares or 0% of the stock. American Century owns 276,112 shares. Sei Invs has 0% invested in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Price T Rowe Md invested in 0% or 12,818 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Ltd reported 11,023 shares stake. Swiss Bancorporation holds 47,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 878 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Ameriprise Finance Inc has 157,333 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Old Natl Bancorp In has invested 0.01% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Loomis Sayles L P reported 0% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

More notable recent HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon, Google Collaborate to Boost Streaming Initiatives – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “HealthStream CEO Rewards Employees with Contribution of Personally Owned Shares of Company Stock – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Interested In HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)? Here’s What Its Recent Performance Looks Like – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

The stock increased 0.80% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.62. About 86,586 shares traded. HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has declined 4.11% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HSTM News: 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q Rev $54.9M; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthStream Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSTM); 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Sees 2018 Rev Up 6%-8%; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream’s Robert Frist Will Remain CEO and Chairman; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q EPS CONT OPS 11C, EST. 6C; 25/05/2018 – HealthStream to Continue Holding Annual Advisory Say-on-Pay Shareholder Vote; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q EPS 74c; 09/05/2018 – Former Strategic Account Executive for HealthStream Joins CTI as Executive Director; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream Announces The Promotion Of Chief Operating Officer J. Edward Pearson To President

Since May 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $388,500 activity. REBROVICK LINDA also sold $388,500 worth of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) on Wednesday, May 15.

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce, patient experience, and well-known provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $862.18 million. The firm operates in three divisions: HealthStream Workforce Solutions, HealthStream Patient Experience Solutions, and HealthStream Provider Solutions. It has a 59.95 P/E ratio. It offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service and subscription products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.