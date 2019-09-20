Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) and Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) and Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raven Industries Inc. 36 3.18 N/A 1.18 30.76 Rexnord Corporation 28 1.41 N/A 1.36 21.62

In table 1 we can see Raven Industries Inc. and Rexnord Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Rexnord Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Raven Industries Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Raven Industries Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Rexnord Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Raven Industries Inc. and Rexnord Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raven Industries Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 11.8% Rexnord Corporation 0.00% 0.9% 0.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.32 beta means Raven Industries Inc.’s volatility is 32.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Rexnord Corporation’s 1.55 beta is the reason why it is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Raven Industries Inc. are 5.1 and 3.5. Competitively, Rexnord Corporation has 2.5 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Raven Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rexnord Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Raven Industries Inc. and Rexnord Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Raven Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rexnord Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Rexnord Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $29 average target price and a 4.92% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Raven Industries Inc. and Rexnord Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.6% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Raven Industries Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Rexnord Corporation has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Raven Industries Inc. 1.77% 0.14% -4.71% -2.05% -5.01% 0.14% Rexnord Corporation -1.58% -2.79% 2.77% 14.06% -1.94% 27.63%

For the past year Raven Industries Inc. was less bullish than Rexnord Corporation.

Summary

Raven Industries Inc. beats Rexnord Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Raven Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields. Its products include field computers, application controls, GPS-guidance and assisted-steering systems, automatic boom controls, yield monitoring controls, and planter and seeder controls, as well as Slingshot, an integrated real-time kinematic and information platform. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and through aftermarket distribution. The Engineered Films segment produces plastic films and sheeting for energy, agricultural, construction, geomembrane, and industrial applications. This segment sells plastic sheeting to independent third-party distributors. The Aerostar segment designs and manufactures high-altitude balloons, tethered aerostats, and radar processing systems to provide research, communications, and situational awareness to government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. It offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, such as couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies. The company also provides valve products, engineered water distribution solutions, drainage products, and site works products; water conservation products; and water and wastewater infrastructure products. It sells products through independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, sales agencies, and direct sales and marketing associates to commercial construction, institutional, infrastructure, and residential construction end markets. The company offers its products under the Rexnord, Rex, FlatTop, Falk, Link-Belt Cambridge, Addax, Euroflex, Omega, PSI, Shafer, Stearns, Highfield, Thomas, Tollok, Zurn, Wilkins, GA, Green Turtle, VAG, Aquaflush, AquaSense, AquaVantage, AquaSpec, EcoVantage, and Zurn One brands. Rexnord Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.