Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) and 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Comparison side by side

Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) and 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raven Industries Inc. 37 3.07 N/A 1.18 30.76 3M Company 189 2.93 N/A 9.37 18.65

Table 1 highlights Raven Industries Inc. and 3M Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. 3M Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Raven Industries Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Raven Industries Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than 3M Company, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raven Industries Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 11.8% 3M Company 0.00% 53.3% 14.3%

Volatility and Risk

Raven Industries Inc. has a 1.32 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. 3M Company has a 1.09 beta and it is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Raven Industries Inc. are 5.1 and 3.5 respectively. Its competitor 3M Company’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Raven Industries Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than 3M Company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Raven Industries Inc. and 3M Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Raven Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 3M Company 1 5 1 2.14

On the other hand, 3M Company’s potential upside is 12.23% and its consensus target price is $183.57.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Raven Industries Inc. and 3M Company are owned by institutional investors at 78.6% and 69.1% respectively. About 1.2% of Raven Industries Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of 3M Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Raven Industries Inc. 1.77% 0.14% -4.71% -2.05% -5.01% 0.14% 3M Company -2.62% 0.12% -6.1% -12.32% -14.82% -8.3%

For the past year Raven Industries Inc. has 0.14% stronger performance while 3M Company has -8.3% weaker performance.

Summary

3M Company beats Raven Industries Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Raven Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields. Its products include field computers, application controls, GPS-guidance and assisted-steering systems, automatic boom controls, yield monitoring controls, and planter and seeder controls, as well as Slingshot, an integrated real-time kinematic and information platform. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and through aftermarket distribution. The Engineered Films segment produces plastic films and sheeting for energy, agricultural, construction, geomembrane, and industrial applications. This segment sells plastic sheeting to independent third-party distributors. The Aerostar segment designs and manufactures high-altitude balloons, tethered aerostats, and radar processing systems to provide research, communications, and situational awareness to government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products. The companyÂ’s Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, dental and orthodontic products, health information systems, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films; packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The companyÂ’s Consumer segment offers sponges, scouring pads, high-performance cloths, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement and care products, protective materials, and consumer and office tapes and adhesives. The company serves automotive, electronics and energy, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets directly, as well as through wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.