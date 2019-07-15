Raven Inds (RAVN) Share Value Declined While Atlanta Capital Management Co Lowered Its Holding; Towle & Co Lowered Stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) as Shares Declined

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Raven Inds Inc (RAVN) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 13,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 552,712 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.21M, down from 566,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Raven Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 66,470 shares traded. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 9.54% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $111.1M, EST. $117.0M (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries Targets 10 % Annualized Earnings Growth Over Long-term; 23/03/2018 – Raven Industries, Inc. vs Capstan Ag Systems, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 01/05/2018 – Raven Industries Renames Subsidiary; 20/04/2018 – DJ Raven Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAVN); 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries 4Q EPS 23c; 17/05/2018 – Raven Industries 1Q EPS 61c; 07/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Raven Precision Agriculture Technology to Power Autonomous Solutions; 08/03/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on April 27, 2018

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV) by 42.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 938,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, down from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.955. About 116,189 shares traded. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) has declined 64.84% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BGFV News: 01/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods Sees 2Q EPS 4c-EPS 12c; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 2.7% of Big 5 Sporting; 01/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 31/05/2018 – A Group of Investors Urges Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation to Make Significant Changes to Increase Profitability and Shareholder Value; 21/04/2018 DJ Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGFV); 11/05/2018 – Gsa Capital Partners LLP Exits Position in Big 5 Sporting; 31/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods Urged By a Group of Investors to Make Significant Changes to Increase Profitability and Shareholder Value; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 2.4% Position in Big 5 Sporting

Since March 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $136,408 activity. 2,600 Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) shares with value of $101,530 were bought by PAROD RICK.

Analysts await Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 700.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -180.00% negative EPS growth.