Raven Inds Com (RAVN) Holder Essex Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Value Declined; As Murphy Oil (MUR) Stock Declined, Gsa Capital Partners Llp Cut Its Holding by $401,824

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Raven Inds Inc Com (RAVN) by 61.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 18,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11,429 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, down from 29,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Raven Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $35.64. About 58,220 shares traded. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 9.54% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 23/03/2018 – Raven Industries, Inc. vs Capstan Ag Systems, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 16/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $111.1M, EST. $117.0M (2 EST.); 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 61C, EST. 49C (2 EST.); 16/05/2018 – Raven Precision Agriculture Technology to Power Autonomous Solutions; 08/03/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on April 27, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on July 27, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Raven Industries and Farmers Edge Establish Agreement to Develop and Deliver Advanced Agronomic Tools; 06/03/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 4Q REV. $95.8M, EST. $93.3M; 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries Targets 10 % Annualized Earnings Growth Over Long-term

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) by 51.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 13,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,293 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389,000, down from 27,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Murphy Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.26. About 1.66M shares traded. Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has declined 8.14% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MUR News: 28/03/2018 – Murphy Oil Corp. CDS Widens 21 Bps; 27/03/2018 – MURPHY OIL LOOKS AT PETROBRAS DIVESTMENTS IN BRAZIL EXPANSION; 15/05/2018 – Murphy Oil at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – MURPHY OIL CORP MUR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $28; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q EPS 96c; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Net $168.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUR); 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 16/05/2018 – Murphy Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Since March 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $136,408 activity. The insider LeBaron Marc E bought $17,430.

Analysts await Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. MUR’s profit will be $62.51 million for 15.46 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Murphy Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 140.00% EPS growth.

