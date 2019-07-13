RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (RAVE) Reaches $3.04 After 8.00% Down Move; Sprott Has Boosted By $739,736 Its First Majestic Silver (AG) Holding

Sprott Inc increased First Majestic Silver Corp (AG) stake by 23.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sprott Inc acquired 92,467 shares as First Majestic Silver Corp (AG)’s stock rose 0.17%. The Sprott Inc holds 492,133 shares with $4.19 million value, up from 399,666 last quarter. First Majestic Silver Corp now has $1.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 3.68 million shares traded or 20.77% up from the average. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has declined 16.36% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AG News: 18/05/2018 – News On Primero Mining Corp. (P.T) Now Under AG; 23/05/2018 – First Majestic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC RENEWS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF ABOUT 5%; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC: NEW PRECIOUS METAL BUY PACT W/WPMI, FM METAL; 09/05/2018 – Primero Announces Receipt of Mexican Antitrust Clearance for Arrangement With First Majestic and Files First Quarter Financial; 19/03/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP – APPROVED EXTENSION OF ITS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP – ENTERED INTO NEW PRECIOUS METAL PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH WPMI AND FM METAL TRADING (BARBADOS) INC; 31/03/2018 – IRW-PRESS: First Majestic Silver Corp.: First Majestic Updates Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates for 2017 and Files Form 40-F Annual Report; 13/03/2018 Primero Announces Shareholders Vote in Favour of Transaction With First Majestic; 29/03/2018 – First Majestic Updates Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates for 2017 and Files Form 40-F Annual Report

The stock of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.04. About 74,907 shares traded. RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) has risen 68.78% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVE News: 01/05/2018 – Pizza Inn To Give Away 1958 Ford Fairlane Skyliner; 22/03/2018 Pizza Inn Continues Building Momentum; 01/05/2018 – This New York City Subway Station Gets Rave Reviews; 02/05/2018 – American Premium Water Corp.'s (OTC:HIPH) Receives Rave Reviews for its Presentation during Planet MicroCap Showcase in Las Vegas

Sprott Inc decreased Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 20,634 shares to 152,314 valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 4,850 shares and now owns 60,150 shares. Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) was reduced too.

More notable recent First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Susquehanna Cuts Transports Price Targets But Anticipates Good Setup For Spot-Exposed Brokers – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of -7.5% – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy on College Studentsâ€™ Radars – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FTI Consulting to Acquire Andersch AG NYSE:FCN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. First Majestic Silver had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, June 25.

More notable recent RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Companies Building the Circular Economy – Nasdaq” on July 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “1 Number That Should Terrify Slack Investors – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bruker (BRKR) Hits a 52-Week High on Solid Growth Drivers – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) were released by: Restaurantnews.com and their article: “Say Aloha to Hawaiian Pizza at Pizza Inn – RestaurantNews.com” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microcaps tops midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.