RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (RAVE) At $2.63 Forms Top; CTRIP.COM International LTD. – American Depositar (CTRP) Sellers Decreased By 5.08% Their Shorts

CTRIP.COM International LTD. – American Depositar (NASDAQ:CTRP) had a decrease of 5.08% in short interest. CTRP’s SI was 11.12 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.08% from 11.71 million shares previously. With 4.03M avg volume, 3 days are for CTRIP.COM International LTD. – American Depositar (NASDAQ:CTRP)’s short sellers to cover CTRP’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.93. About 1.44M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways)

Among 11 analysts covering Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Ctrip.com International has $48 highest and $3500 lowest target. $44.54’s average target is 31.27% above currents $33.93 stock price. Ctrip.com International had 19 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Nomura. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $41 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. Oppenheimer maintained Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, March 5 by J.P. Morgan. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, March 5. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, March 5 by CLSA. Benchmark maintained Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Benchmark has “Buy” rating and $48 target. Barclays Capital maintained Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $48 target.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $18.76 billion. The firm operates as an agent for hotel-related transactions; sells air tickets; and other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and flight dynamics. It has a 47.79 P/E ratio. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized tours and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, and buses, as well as car rental services.