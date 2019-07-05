RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) Comparing side by side

Both RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) are each other’s competitor in the Restaurants industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. 2 3.68 N/A 0.16 12.74 Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 7 0.64 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s 0.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 41.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. has beta of 0.82 which is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $8.67, while its potential upside is 7.70%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.7% and 97%. Insiders owned roughly 13.45% of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. 1.52% 23.46% 81.82% 49.25% 68.78% 127.92% Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. -15.17% -22.27% -38.68% -24.86% -64.75% -27.27%

For the past year RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. has 127.92% stronger performance while Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. has -27.27% weaker performance.

Summary

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. beats Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in two segments, Franchising and Food and Supply Distribution; and Company-Owned Restaurants. The companyÂ’s buffet restaurants, which are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services. Its delco restaurants provide delivery and carryout services that are located in shopping centers or other in-line retail developments. The companyÂ’s Express restaurants serve customers through various non-traditional points of sale that are located in convenience stores, food courts, college campuses, airport terminals, travel plazas, athletic facilities, or other commercial facilities. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. also operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under the Pie Five Pizza Company or Pie Five trademark. As of September 25, 2017, it owned, operated, and franchised approximately 300 Pie Five Pizza Co. and Pizza Inn restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pizza Inn Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. in January 2015. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is based in The Colony, Texas.